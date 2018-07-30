Aventura officials cut red ribbon for Modern Acupunture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Modern Acupuncture recently celebrated the grand opening of their first Florida location here in Aventura. General Manager Jackie Junco said, “It was a pleasure to have the support of all our friends and guests at our Grand Opening event of the first Modern Acupuncture location in Florida. We are very excited to be part of this business community and looking forward to doing what we do best… healing and changing lives one at a time.” Joining Jackie and her team were Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Gladys Mezrahi and Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Howard Weinberg and Marc Narotsky.