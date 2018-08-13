Aventura opens registration for fall programs

The City of Aventura opens registration for a variety of fall activities and programs to Aventura residents on Monday, August 6th at 8:30 a.m. and on Monday, August 20th at 8:30 a.m. to non-residents.

Residents and non-residents of all ages and abilities can sign-up for classes of many interests. Classes include: various dancing styles, gymnastics, fitness, Hebrew, music, science, Yoga, Zumba, and much more.

Children can participate in recreational seasonal sports leagues including basketball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer. After-school sports leagues in soccer and basketball allow children to enjoy sports activity right after their regular school day ends.

When school is out for a day or break, the City offers children various themed Teacher Planning Day programs, Winter Camp and Tennis Camp.

Detailed information including schedule and fees for all classes, activities, camps, programs, and sports is available online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS).

Returning participants can complete registration online using the ORS. New participants as well as returning participants may register in person at the following locations: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; and Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Waterways Park at 305-466-8008.