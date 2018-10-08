Aventura Park Hours Change for the Upcoming Season

Park Hour Changes

Effective Sunday, October 7, 2018, the City of Aventura will change park hours of operation for the upcoming fall season. Founders Park, Peace Park, Veterans Park, Waterways Park, and Waterways Dog Park will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Waterways Park may remain open until 8:00 p.m. for youth sports, as needed.

Get outdoors and enjoy Aventura City parks!

Aventura Salutes America’s Veterans

The City of Aventura honors America’s veterans at the annual Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Aventura Government Center located at 19200 West Country Club Drive.

The City will remember and recognize all the brave men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. The annual ceremony includes local veterans sharing personal reflections, patriotic performances by Aventura City of Excellence School, a World War II display, as well as participation from local veterans groups.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Community Recreation Center at

305-466-3883.