Aventura Police Department happenings in July

APD Citizen’s Police Academy

The Aventura Police Department recently recognized the hard work and dedication of their Citizen’s Police Academy graduates who dedicate 12 weeks of their lives to learning more about the challenges of law enforcement. Chief Bryan Pegues made special mention of Sgt. Chris Goranitis whose passion for the community shows in the quality of citizen’s program that he coordinated. APD also had the opportunity to host two unique graduates, Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman & Steve Weisman, who have been unwavering in their support. Chief Pegues said, “It is very challenging to be a police officer this day in age. The nonstop trainings, the physical rigors, the ongoing legal updates and the ever present danger makes this a job that only the strongest can do. It is a great opportunity for Aventura PD to host a Citizen’s Police Academy because it provides an avenue for community involvement and firsthand experience of policing. This academy is intended to facilitate a more harmonious relationship between members of the community and law enforcement. Ultimately this all about PEOPLE…taking the time to listen and learn. Working to keep open the avenues of communication while joining together to do good works.”