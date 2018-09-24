Aventura Police Department hosts Share the Road

The City of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department host Share the Road, a bike safety and ride event to promote safe cycling practices on Sunday, October 7 at 9:00 a.m. at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 Street.

Various bike safety presentations will be provided and a limited number of helmets, bicycle lights and bike water bottles will be distributed before the bike ride starts. Participants will have an opportunity to interact with police and ask questions about bike safety, get helmets fitted, learn about basic bike maintenance, join a bike rodeo, enter to win prizes, and speak with representatives of the City’s bike share program, Aventura B-Cycle.

The bike ride starts at 10:00 a.m. where members of the Aventura Police Department will escort the community along a safe bike ride within Aventura. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes for the ride. Riders should be able to demonstrate the ability to ride a bike safely on the road.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Aventura Community Recreation Center at 305-466-3883.