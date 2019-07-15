Aventura Police Dept. recognize Ofc. Caceres

Police Communications Officer Claudio Caceres was recently recognized for his outstanding performance in the department’s 911 center during a call of an assault where the suspect fled the scene. PCO Caceres utilized the city’s camera network to locate a person matching the description of the suspect around the time of the assault. Using several cameras, he was able to get a clothing description and recreate the path the suspect took. He relayed this information to officers in the field who were able to track the suspect step by step hiding in the parking lot of Walgreen’s. PCO Caceres’ actions led to the arrest of the suspect and provided resolution for the victim.

