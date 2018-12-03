Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Aventura Property Managers Association awards $12,000

By: Community News |December 3, 2018

With Harry Thal, General Manager of Porto Vita North Tower, Founder and longtime President of the Aventura Property Managers Association, the organization has created a legacy of helping employees of their member condominium associations who are going through financial hardships. At a recent meeting, the Association awarded $12,000 to five employees nominated by the managers of the following buildings: 7000 Williams Island; 3000 Williams Island, Courtyards at The Point and Turnberry Village. Thal and Howard Perl presented the awards at the luncheon sponsored by Capital Contractors Services Company.

For more information, harry@portovitanorthtower.com or call 305.932.4239

