Aventura Property Managers Association awards $12,000

With Harry Thal, General Manager of Porto Vita North Tower, Founder and longtime President of the Aventura Property Managers Association, the organization has created a legacy of helping employees of their member condominium associations who are going through financial hardships. At a recent meeting, the Association awarded $12,000 to five employees nominated by the managers of the following buildings: 7000 Williams Island; 3000 Williams Island, Courtyards at The Point and Turnberry Village. Thal and Howard Perl presented the awards at the luncheon sponsored by Capital Contractors Services Company.

For more information, harry@portovitanorthtower.com or call 305.932.4239