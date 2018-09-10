Aventura seeks local talent for competition

The City of Aventura will hold open auditions for its annual Aventura Star talent competition in October at the Community Recreation Center located at 3375 NE 188 Street.

The brightest magicians, acrobats, dancers, actors, musicians, and singers of all ages are welcome to audition as an individual or in a group of no more than five. Each contestant (individual or group member) must be an Aventura resident and is required to complete an application form which is available online at cityofaventura.com. All members of a group act must place their group name on each form.

Auditions are scheduled on the following dates and times: Saturday, October 13th, 12 noon – 2 pm; Sunday October 14th, 12 noon – 2 pm; Tuesday, October 23rd, 5 pm – 7 pm; and Wednesday October 24, 5 pm – 7 pm. The Aventura Star finals will be held on Sunday, November 11th at the City’s 23rd Annual Founders Day celebration.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact the Community Recreation Center at

305-466-3883.