BankUnited Offers Tips for Financial New Year’s Resolutions

BankUnited Vice President and Senior Sales Leader Ralph Vasallo says what he enjoys most about his job in the banking center located at 21155 Biscayne Boulevard is helping both his consumer and business clients achieve their financial goals and being their trusted advisor.

“A common misperception is electronic banking is doing away with conventional banking, but it all works together,” Ralph says.

“In the second quarter of 2018 we had more than 150,000 transactions in our Miami-Dade banking centers.”

The New Year is an excellent time to review finances and make any necessary adjustments and Ralph offers the following tips:

It is important to understand how to manage your money by creating a budget that identifies needs versus wants, understanding credit, having savings and planning for the future. There are financial products available for each purpose; This is a great time for looking at your finances and ensuring you are taking advantage of the higher rate environment in regard to three categories: the money allocated to expenses (checking account); a reserve account that typically covers six months of expenses (savings/money market) and long-term investments (CDs and IRAs); Lending rates are still low making this a good time to secure a low rate mortgage or term loan as well as the right time to consolidate any debt which may have a variable rate; Technology is here to stay and an important part of banking. However, it is key to have an understanding of cyber security and to safeguard your information and protect your identity; Identify those who can help you. For example, business owners should have a team that includes a CPA, commercial realtor, banker, attorney and insurance broker; Determine how you can improve your finances. Plan to consistently network for prospective business or employment then follow up to stay relevant.

“Every client’s need is different and it’s important for us to understand what that is and make recommendations that meet that need,” Ralph says.

The BankUnited Aventura Banking Center may be reached at (305) 931-2170.