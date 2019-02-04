Best Selling Children’s Book Author Reads at Aventura Mall

Award-winning author Lisa McCourt shares her children’s book, I Love You Stinky Face in an interactive story adventure. Children will receive a special autographed copy of the book and will be invited to express their individuality and creativity by designing a beautiful photo frame to craft family memories. The latest three Stinky Face books will be available for a small donation to charity.

The reading will take place on February 14 from 10-11 a.m., at Aventura Mall’s Rainbow Valley Playground on the Lower Level in front of JCPenney.

Lisa McCourt is a bestselling children’s book author and ghostwriter specializing in the field of personal transformation. She has published over three dozen books for both adults and children that have sold over eight million copies, among them the modern classic, I Love You, Stinky Face and its many sequels, and the Chicken Soup for Little Souls series.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 14 at 10 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Aventura Mall – 19501 Biscayne Boulevard – Aventura, FL 33180