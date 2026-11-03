Beyond the Badge: School Safety at Southwest Miami High | The Blue Streak Podcast

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What does a school resource officer really do beyond law enforcement? At Southwest Miami Senior High School, Officer Ricky Cruz’s work includes mentorship, everyday problem-solving, and building relationships that help students feel safe and supported.

On this episode of The Blue Streak Podcast, host Jandro Suarez, Executive Officer of the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, welcomes Principal Jorge Bulnes, known as “Mr. B,” and School Resource Officer Ricky Cruz for a conversation about school safety, student trust, and the partnership between school administrators and police.

Both Southwest alumni, Bulnes and Cruz share what it means to return to the school they once attended and serve the next generation of Eagles. From greeting students each morning to helping with a flat tire, returning lost belongings, and guiding students toward future careers, Cruz explains how small interactions build lasting connections.

The conversation also explores how including a school resource officer in the school’s leadership team strengthens communication, emergency preparedness, and campus safety. Bulnes shares an example of Cruz’s response during a school lockdown and explains why their close working relationship matters.

In this episode:

• Returning to Southwest Miami Senior High School as alumni and leaders

• A typical day in the life of a school resource officer

• Building trust through listening, mentorship, and positive interactions

• The principal–SRO partnership and emergency preparedness

• Supporting students beyond the classroom and after graduation

• School funding, teacher retention, and student safety

• The meaning behind “One Family, One Eagle Nation”

Subscribe for more episodes of The Blue Streak Podcast and conversations with the people serving Miami-Dade’s schools and communities.

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