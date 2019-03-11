Billy and Jay Joel………….the apple falls not far from the tree

The name of Billy Joel, former Aventura Vice Mayor, is associated with integrity, generosity and caring. There’s a very long list of charities that have received the support of Billy and Sandra Joel over the years, including the Anchors Away Foundation (boats for disabled children); Israel Sports Center for the Disabled; the Jack Joel Center for Special Children; the Aventura Marketing Council Education Foundation that supports the Young Stars Showcase and Ben Gurion University. Billy also created and oversaw the Golden Gift Award program at Florida Int. University, Biscayne Bay Campus, to give $5,000 scholarships to students who are the first-generation college students. That scholarship program has raised over $1 million and on its way to its second million.

Son Jay Joel in New York has followed in his parents’ footsteps, with his generous heart for St. Jude Children’ Hospital; during the holidays in Nassau County, NY and in Passaic County, New Jersey, where he distributes thousands of toys during parades, he runs to give toys to all the children along the routes. Sunrise Association for Children With Cancer; Children’s Medical Fund of New York

Jay and his wife Cindy were in town recently to spend time with the family and visited their friends at the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce where they were greeted with a door sign that said, “AMC loves the Joels” …. written with all the love and respect they deserve!