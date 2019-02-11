Billy’s Tennis Guys sing their way to ‘stardom’

The Hon. Billy Joel, former Aventura Vice Mayor and current Trustee of the Aventura Police Pension Fund, is an avid tennis player, and organizes friends for daily tennis matches. The group was started over 30 years and still has existing members from those first days. Billy recently coordinated the “Tennis Guys” annual black-tie dinner at The Island Club at Williams Island and provided a great surprise for all the guests. As the guests finished dinner, they were treated to a very special rendition of “Sweet Caroline” led by DJ Michel Chatillon. Michel had rehearsed Billy, Norman Bank, John DeMarco, Herman Lustig, Steve Maglien and Joseph Barbosa for this unusual performance. As the music started, guests in the audience all joined in, ensuring a memorable evening for all.

