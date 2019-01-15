Blanca Commercial Real Estate hosts Michael Finney, Beacon Council CEO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Everyone knows the building—you know, that gorgeous building opposite Gulfstream Park with the outdoor escalator and three-story artwork on the front of the building. Built by Inmobiliaria Brom in 2013, the OPTIMA White & Red Towers are LEED™ Platinum certified class “A” luxury rental office buildings complete with a gym, jogging track, garden and so much more. Currently under construction is The Optima ONYX Tower with an estimated delivery of second quarter 2020 and will consist of a best- in- class, 28-story, 280,000 rentable square foot tower with top tier Class “A” finishes and unparalleled amenities not available in other office towers in South Florida that will create an exclusive tenant experience. This magnificent new office rental building will feature a lap pool, sky lobby, reflecting pools, over an acre of outdoor covered green space, full floor conference facility, back-up generator, and on-site dining, with the buildings connected via the garages and green deck so tenants can share the amenities. Ariel Bromberg said, “We wanted to create a very luxurious office building that will be like bringing a resort to the workplace.”

Blanca Commercial Real Estate, Florida’s leading independently-owned commercial real estate services firm, representing the developers as they develop OPTIMA’s newest building, the Optima ONYX Tower, recently hosted the keynote speaker Michael Finney, CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council , for an Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) Chairman’s Roundtable meeting.

AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association 1st, welcomed a full-house audience to the event at the OPTIMA White Tower overlooking the construction of The ONYX. Jose Ruiz, Executive Vice President of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, said, “ It’s a great pleasure to have so many business professionals here in our building and learning about our newest gem , The ONYX. “

When Finney took the podium, his first words were, “I don’t like losing!”. And of course, he was referring to the strong bid that Miami-Dade County and his peers from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, made to bring Amazon’s new headquarters here. Finney said that Amazon had Miami on a list of 20 cities, shortened from 238, that the Seattle-based online retailer was evaluating as possible sites for their new $5 billion secondary headquarters with 50,000 jobs. Finney took the lead in preparing the proposal for Amazon which featured eight proposed sites in South Florida.

Although Amazon ultimately decided to split the headquarters between Crystal City, VA and Long Island City, New York, Finney noted that they learned a great deal about South Florida during the proposal process. They learned they have the talent, technology, infrastructure and other assets “as a collective region” which will enable all three counties to present strong bids for any future opportunities.