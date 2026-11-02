BLUE Missions: Clean Water, Volunteers & Community Impact | City Built with Irvans Augustin

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How can access to clean water help build stronger communities? On this episode of City Built, host Irvans Augustin welcomes Daniel Rodriguez, CEO of BLUE Missions, for a conversation about water access, volunteer service, and making a difference locally and internationally.

Explore BLUE Missions’ work, the people behind its mission, and how initiatives such as Walk for Water connect community participation with the need for safe water. From local impact to international service, this episode highlights the role individuals and volunteers can play in creating meaningful change.

Host: Irvans Augustin, CEO of Urban Impact Lab

Guest: Daniel Rodriguez, CEO of BLUE Missions

Watch City Built on Miami’s Community Newspapers, and subscribe for more conversations about the people and organizations strengthening our communities.

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