Bonefish Aventura is tops for networking

Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce members recently gathered at the beautiful Bonefish Aventura to network the night away. But this is Bonefish Aventura, my friends, and General Manager Neil Scott and Director of Sales Kristen Edelman don’t ever do the ‘ordinary’! There was a stream of fabulous hors d’oeuvres, like their famous Bang Bang Shrimp and Crispy Calamari, that AMC members enjoyed along with the liquid refreshments from their offering Happy Hour pricing. Good food, good drink and great networking……what more could one want?

Oh yes…. there were door prizes as well. Two $25 gift certificates were drawn from members’ cards by Neil Scott and read with great enthusiasm by AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association 1st. Winners were Rita Regev, Terrabella Realty and Dominic Hills, Fetch My Vet

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com or 305.932.5334 or Bonefish 305.682.2340