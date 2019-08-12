Brandon Marshall takes an oath for PROJECT 375

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brandon was a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks, as well as a Super Bowl/NFL Draft and is currently a free agent. When he first came to Miami, he wasted little time putting down roots in the South Florida community as he hosted a free youth football clinic at the Dolphins training facility. Over 350 children between the ages of 6 and 14 attended his non-contact clinic. “The thing for me is to give back the love that I’ve been getting,” Brandon said. “The past few years, it’s been up and down for me. And to be received as much as I have in the community, it’s important to build my structure in the community…I want to be all over the place giving back!”.

Brandon was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, and now his goals are to reduce the stigma in not only football players and athletes, but those around the country who are too fearful of seeking help. As Brandon put the pieces of his life back together, he and his wife Michi, took an oath to help others suffering from a mental illness or disorder. Together, they co-founded PROJECT 375, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental illness and disorders. The Marshalls believe that eradicating the stigma makes treatment possible—even for an individual playing arguably one of the toughest and most physical sports on the planet.

For more information, www.project375.org or call 312.988.0243