Bringing Glam to Aventura!

Eric Snyder, proprietor of Blo Blow Dry Bar in Town Center, joined the Aventura community in May of this year, when he purchased the franchise from its previous owner. Snyder brings 20+ years of banking & venture capital experience, and exceptional business management skills, to his latest business opportunity, and has plans to open a second franchise in Fort Lauderdale.

Eric returned to the South Florida area after residing in San Francisco for several years, and enjoys being back in the Miami community. His acquisition of the salon-concept, dry style location is his first entrepreneurial venture in Aventura. Soon to open is “The Joint”, Snyder’s next franchise opportunity. A chiropractic care clinic offering convenient and affordable chiropractic treatments, the clinic chain has franchises nationwide. The Aventura clinic is near Publix in Town Center, not far from the Blo location. Eric is planning two more “The Joint” locations to open in the near future.

Blo Blow Dry Bar specializes in blow outs, dry styles and braids, but does not offer cut or color services. All styles include shampoo, conditioner, and personal consultation with the stylist, to insure that every guest is completely satisfied with the style and service they receive. Blo also offers full service makeup service and cosmetic consultations, provided by the highly trained staff who can create both beautiful hairstyles and professional makeup applications.

Blo Blow Dry Bar 18795 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Open 7 days Call as hours vary: (786) 613-7171