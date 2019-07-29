Campbell Property Management announces their South Florida opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Campbell Property Management recently opened their 7th office in South Florida. This new office will allow Campbell Property Management, South Florida’s highest rated property management company to start serving Miami-Dade County and additional areas of Broward County, including: Aventura, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Fisher Island, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, North Miami Beach, Sunny Beach Isles, Surfside, Dania Beach, Hollywood, Southwest Ranches, Pembroke Pines, Weston, downtown Ft. Lauderdale and many others.

“We are very excited to start offering our services to associations in Miami-Dade and South Broward County,” said Dan Tiernan, COO of Campbell Property Management.

Gary Pyott, a resident of Aventura has joined Campbell as Strategic Partner for the Miami-Dade/South Broward Office. Gary is a 20-year veteran in the association services industry and was President of North America’s largest provider of association services for over 17 years. He is also Chairman of the Board for the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce and the latest Governor’s appointment to the Regulatory Council of Community Association Managers under the DBPR. Gary is also a state CEU certified course provider and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the community association industry.

Campbell Property Management is one of the largest and most experienced property management companies in South Florida.

With seven fully-staffed offices (as well as many on-site offices) and over 700 full-time employees, the company serves more than 100,000 residential units from Miami to the Treasure Coast — with a community renewal rate of 98%. Since 1953, Campbell has been able to provide customized solutions that address administrative, financial, maintenance and janitorial needs. The company regularly oversees major projects for clients, including painting, roofing and concrete restoration. A sister company, Complete Property Maintenance, extends Campbell’s capabilities to include landscape maintenance.

For more information, www.campbellpropertymanagement.com or call (954) 427-8770. Find us on Facebook and LinkedIn.