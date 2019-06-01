Caring About Quality Care at Vi at Aventura

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” more affectionately known as The Golden Rule, are Pamela Allison’s words to live by. Allison embodies this principle daily as the Care Center Administrator at Vi at Aventura, a retirement community which offers independent living residences along with on-site care for residents who want to have a plan in place for the future. Allison was recently recognized for her exemplary commitment to quality by The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA). She received the coveted Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award which recognizes leaders of top performing Skilled Nursing Facilities across the country.

The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award criteria puts Allison in rare company, as only 7% of Administrators in the U.S. were selected based on their quality requirements.

“ACHCA believes that facility excellence is a reflection of leadership excellence and we agree,” said Cary Maslow, Vi’s Vice President of Operations.

Allison has wanted to work in long-term care ever since her college internship at a continuing care retirement community during her time at the University of Central Florida. “The residents and staff were like family,” said Allison. “The same is true here at Vi at Aventura. I love that we are one big family,” Allison continued.

Allison is humbled by this national recognition and acknowledges all of the dedicated individuals that she works with each day. “Without their tireless commitment to quality, this award would not be possible,” she adds.

Allison holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida and has been a Care Center Administrator at Vi at Aventura for five years. She resides in Weston.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. www.miami.viliving.com 305-912-0613 Aventura@viliving.com.