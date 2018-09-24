Carmen Phillips – Florida Medical Center

Carmen Philips is a social worker at Florida Medical Center. She joined the Florida Medical Center team in 2014. Carmen handles patient assessments in complex cases, and she also assists in the patient discharge process. She works closely with the physicians as well. Carmen graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Social Work from the University of Central Florida. In her spare time, she likes to read, shop, exercise and most importantly, spend time with her children.

