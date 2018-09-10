Cesar Arguelles named Executive Sales Director for Vi at Aventura

Cesar Arguelles has been named Executive Sales Director for Vi at Aventura. A banking branch manager with more than 15 years of financial services experience, Arguelles is responsible for promoting the community to prospective residents and overseeing residential sales.

Prior to joining Vi, Arguelles was a branch manager for Grove Bank & Trust, responsible for managing $46 million in deposits and recruiting, training and mentoring staff in customer service delivery. He previously served as branch manager at Wells Fargo, mortgage area manager for CitiMortgage and private banker at Bank of America.

“Cesar brings a wealth of financial expertise to Vi at Aventura,” Executive Director Renee Garvin noted. “His commitment to delivering superior customer service reinforces the community’s resident-first philosophy and will further enhance the unparalleled lifestyle experience enjoyed by everyone who lives here.”

Arguelles is fluent in French and Spanish and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering at Columbia University School of Engineering.

Arguelles resides in Oakland Park, Florida.

For more than 25 years, Vi at Aventura has been dedicated to providing quality environments, services and care to enrich the lives of older adults. Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. To learn more about the Vi at Aventura lifestyle, visit miami.viliving.com; call 305-912-0613; or email Aventura@viliving.com.