Chen Senior Medical Center comes to Aventura

City of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks welcomed Chen Senior Medical Center to its newly relocated home at 2801 NE 213 Street, Aventura, FL 33180. They joined primary care physician Yulius Poplyansky, M.D., and Center staff for a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility where the care team helps seniors enjoy healthier days.

Chen Senior Medical Center is part of ChenMed, a physician-led, privately-owned organization that operates more than 50 primary care centers for seniors in seven states. There are 12 Chen Senior Medical Centers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. ChenMed centers elsewhere in Florida and in other states operate as Dedicated Senior Medical Centers and JenCare Senior Medical Centers.

For more information, visit ChenMed.com