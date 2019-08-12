Chris Chambers never forgot the support he received as a child

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Former NFL wide receiver Chris Chambers never forgot the overwhelming support he received as a child. With that support, he was able to participate in organized sports, which led him to a very successful collegiate and professional football career with the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Today, Chris has a goal: to impact young athletes through his foundation, CATCH84, by opening a world of possibilities available to them by looking beyond their current circumstances and promoting self-fulfillment through recreational and educational programs. CATCH84 (Children Achieving Through Community Help) runs a variety of athletic programs for youngsters, including a free football camp with other professional players that allows young athletes to learn techniques and skills such as offensive and defensive fundamentals. His Strikes for Scholarships annual bowling tournament, run by his wife Stacey, brings professional athletes and local celebrities together to raise scholarship funds for high school students and offers either an athletic or academic scholarship. Chris’s CATCH84 Youth Scouting Combine provides young football players with an opportunity to experience the NFL procedures used to determine an athlete’s overall technique and talent through a series of evaluations and measured drills.

His educational seminars, taught by professionals from the financial arena, emphasize the importance of financial literacy through the proper use of bank accounts and maintaining good credit. Chris looks forward to collaborating with local schools on their Career Days to encourage the students to make good choices and appreciate what an education can do for their future. During the holiday season, CATCH84 organizes a community-wide food and toy drive to benefit those in need and hosts a Toy Drive Ride which encourages locals to bike to the holiday charity event.

For more information: Instagram@catch84foundation