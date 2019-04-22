CIRC Hotel hosts Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce

The fabulous lobby inside the beautiful new CIRC Hotel, a modern boutique hotel in the heart of Hollywood, recently provided the perfect site for an evening networking reception for members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce.

The hotel is already receiving rave reviews for their Olivia Restaurant & Bar, Muse Lounge Rooftop bar and pool and the selection of professional meeting rooms. As AMC members entered the lobby, a huge gold sculpture of a horse greeted them, along with outstanding pieces of artwork throughout. Live music and the door prize of a weekend at the CIRC brought out almost 50 members, most of them who had not visited the hotel before.

Matt Lois, Director of Sales for the CIRC, said, “We are so proud of this hotel, an artful merger of smart business and the social Florida lifestyle. We have 111 guest rooms and suites, and we are redefining expectations for the modern traveler. And we are delighted to have the AMC with us tonight!”

For more information, visit circhotel.com or call 954-500-1780