Circ Hotel hosts Midnight at the Muse New Year’s Eve Party

Downtown Hollywood’s CIRC Hotel is hosting Midnight at the Muse, a globally-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration at its vibrant rooftop bar and lounge, The Muse. Every hour from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Muse mixologists will serve a themed cocktail representing a nation ringing in the New Year at that moment. Guests will also enjoy specialty drinks, light bites, live music and stunning skyline views, while toasting along with England, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Bermuda and Mexico.

Several ticket packages priced from $75 are available and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “Midnight at The Muse.”

Additionally, two prix-fixe dinner seatings at 6:30 and 10 p.m. are available at Olivia Restaurant & Bar. Email events@circhotel.com for reservations and pricing.

Managed by Trust Hospitality, CIRC Hotel debuted in May 2018 as the first new hotel in Downtown Hollywood in nearly 40 years. An ideal spot for work and play, the chic 111-room boutique hotel boasts 3,000 square feet of meeting space and is home to Olivia Restaurant & Bar, Presto Coffee House and Hollywood’s only rooftop bar, The Muse. The 12th floor also showcases a sparkling pool and breathtaking views.

Located on Downtown Hollywood’s Young Circle, CIRC Hotel is minutes from Hollywood Beach and walking distance from an array of vibrant artwork, shops and restaurants lining one of South Florida’s most eclectic neighborhoods.

CIRC Hotel is located at 1780 Polk Street. For more information, visit circhotel.com