City of North Miami Beach holds Snowfest

Yes, Virginia…..it can snow in the greater Aventura area! Jacobs, the City of North Miami Beach Water Dept., the utility that provides services to nearly 200,000 customers in Aventura, North Miami Beach, Sunny isles Beach, Golden Beach and Miami Gardens, recently sponsored Snowfest. With perfect South Florida weather on hand, hundreds of local families enjoyed a parade of law enforcement officers and first responders, family rides and games and live music in front of NMB City Hall…all with the background of snow to enhance the holiday spirit.