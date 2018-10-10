Condominium and HOA Board Certification Course in Aventura on Tuesday, October 30

WHAT: Condominium and Homeowner Association board members, as well as property managers, are invited to attend a free Board Certification Course. The educational program is the perfect introduction for all new board members and a great review for anyone currently serving on a board.

Hosted by Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A. and Juda Eskew & Associates, P.A., the DBPR-approved Board Certification Course will be led by managing partner, Dennis J. Eisinger and partner Alessandra Stivelman. The two experienced attorneys will review recent legislative changes affecting condominium and homeowner associations, explain the role of fiduciary duties and guide board members through the applicable statutes governing community associations in Florida.

Complimentary refreshments will be served.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 5:30 – 7: 30 p.m.

WHERE: Courtyard Miami Aventura Mall – 2825 NE 191 Street – Aventura, FL 33180

RSVP: jgrace@eisingerlaw.com or call 954-894-8000 x 241

ABOUT: The Board Certification course fulfills community association board member State certification requirements (Sections 718.112(2)(d)(4) and 720.3033(1)) and is sponsored free of charge by Eisinger, Brown, Lewis, Frankel & Chaiet, P.A.