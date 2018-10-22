Crec named to exclusively lease Aventura Corporate Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Florida’s leading, independent, full-service commercial real estate firm – has been selected as the exclusive leasing agent for Aventura Corporate Center, encompassing more than 252,244-square-feet of Class A office space, located at 20801, 20803, and 20807 Biscayne Boulevard, with open spaces that are responsive to the productivity needs and stylistic preferences of today’s mobile, creative workforce.

“We see CREC’s leasing ability as a win for our property, which is centrally located close to Aventura Mall, I-95, premier outdoor retail and dining destinations,” said Kenneth Fishel, owner of Renaissance Properties of New York. “Our investment in renovations to further the transformation of the office park, in combination with the appeal of building spaces to tenants who appreciate modern design and location, is a natural fit for an established leasing firm with expertise in the Aventura area.”

The leasing agreement includes two iconic five-story buildings and one six-story building on the 8.67-acre property, with tenants such as Morgan Stanley, Coconut Grove Bank, Coldwell Banker, Regus and Serendipity Labs.

Renaissance Properties of New York, owners of Aventura Corporate Center, have invested more than $5 million dollars in a modern renovation of the campus-like property, including green spaces, walking trails, electric car stations, lobby transformations, exterior and interior painting of buildings, a neoteric café, enclosed parking spaces, among other tenant amenities.

“CREC is excited to spearhead the leasing efforts for this one-of-a-kind office complex that offers both a campus environment and a fantastic Aventura location,” said CREC partner Steven Hurwitz. “We look forward to collaborating with ownership to leverage the significant capital investment, draw on the amenity-driven campus, and superior location.”

CREC partner Steven Hurwitz and senior vice president Douglas Okun will oversee leasing for the property, which includes targeting technology industries and professional services companies.

Aventura Corporate Center was acquired in 2016 by Renaissance Properties of New York, for $105.28 million, by investors Kenneth L. Fishel and Robert Fishel.