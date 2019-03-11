Dental Care Group hosts 8th annual “Dentistry From Our Hearts”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For the 8th consecutive year, residents in need from throughout South Florida received free diagnostic services, fillings, x-rays, cleanings and tooth extractions as the Dental Care Group offices in Aventura and Pembroke Pines opened their hearts and wallets, exceeding the $1 million mark in donated services since the event began.

Dr. Rick Mars said, “Every year we see a greater and greater need for us to provide dental services at no cost to our community. People start lining up the night before to ensure that they can receive their treatment that day. In fact, the very first patient whom we saw on Sunday morning at 9am started camping out at 10pm Saturday night with her six -month old baby, to ensure her treatment. My wish is that other dental offices in South Florida will join us next year and this becomes a community wide event.”

