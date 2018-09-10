Dimitry Shaposhnikov, DS Xpress, meets with State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

When State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke about the tragedy of human trafficking at a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce meeting, Dimitry Shaposhnikov, Founder & CEO of DS Xpress, wanted to do something to help.

Because his specialty is creating websites, he met with Rundle and her team including C. L. Conroy, president of the Conroy Martinez Group PR, to donate his services to build a website to help raise awareness about human trafficking and ways to help. Rundle’s office has a strong Human Trafficking Unit, led by Assistant State Attorney Alicia Priovolos, that rescues young girls who have been kidnapped from our streets by modern-day slavers and forced into lives of abuse and pain.

Dimitry said, “When I heard Ms. Rundle speak so passionately about the young girls that are being kidnapped from our streets, as the father of two young girls, I felt I had to do something. The facts are staggering: 96% of the victims are young girls and half of them are 17 years or younger.”

To volunteer or learn more information about how to help, call the State Attorney’s office at 305.547.0535