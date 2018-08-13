Diplomat Beach Resort hosts multi-Chamber Business EXPO

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here’s today’s riddle: What do you get when four Chambers of Commerce pool their resources and members? The answer is… (drum roll)… a huge, splendid, amazingly successful business event that leaves everyone asking for more!

The elegant Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood recently hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hallandale Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Dania Beach Chamber of Commerce for one incredible evening focused on doing business and superb networking. Eighty-nine exhibitors from the four Chambers had display tables and almost 500 business guests attended to visit with the exhibitors and take advantage of the one-on-one business networking.

Each exhibitor brought a door prize, and 89 lucky guests were the lucky winners of gifts ranging from hotel stays to enormous stuffed animals and television sets to restaurant gift certificates.

Alan Shukovsky, Catering Manager for The Diplomat, said, “It was our pleasure to be able to host such a prestigious and successful event. The Diplomat Beach Resort is proud to be able to work so closely with the business leaders of our community.”

After the event, accolades came pouring in… ‘Thought the EXPO was excellent! Well attended, organized, exciting and a huge crowd!” … “We were thrilled with our booth location…enabled us to engage people throughout the evening…congratulations!” and “WOW! Best business EXPO I’ve been to in years!”.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce took the lead in organizing the event, and Elaine Adler, President, said,

“It was wonderful working with our partner Chambers, and our AMC is so fortunate to have Rachael Kardys, our Vice President of Operations, who handled all the logistical details to ensure such a professional event.”

Anne Hotte, CEO of the Greater Hollywood Chamber, added, “Such a pleasure to work with dedicated professionals from all the Chambers and the Hotel staff! What a fabulous night of networking, catching up with old friends and acquaintances and DOING BUSINESS! July is definitely the best time of the year for something like this!”

Norma Jules, CEO of the Greater Hallandale Beach Chamber, noted, “What an amazing event! Steady traffic gave our exhibitors plenty of exposure to those attending. Almost 500 attendees experienced great food, gained knowledge and most importantly, made face-to-face connections. I was pleased to meet new business owners as well as current businesses and find out the latest goods and services in each respected community. We truly appreciate the opportunity to work with our partner Chambers, and this event was a ‘win-win’ for all!”

Randie Shane, Executive Director of the Greater Dania Beach Chamber, said, “Another fabulous joint event. Vendors and participants have had nothing but extraordinary things to say….can’t wait for the next one!”

For more information: diplomatresort.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com; hollywoodchamber.org hallandalebeachchamber.com; daniabeachchamber.org.