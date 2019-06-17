Dr. Rick Mars honored as Invisalign’s “Faculty Member of the Year”

South Florida’s own Dr. Rick A. Mars, partner in Dental Care Group, has been named Invisalign’s GP Faculty Member of the Year and was also awarded the distinction of Master Faculty at the Annual Invisalign Faculty Meeting in New Orleans. Invisalign is known worldwide for its innovative approach to bring orthodontics into the digital age. Dr. Mars has trained dentists internationally on the cutting- edge technology that has allowed Invisalign’s more than six million patients to get the smile of their dreams without interrupting their lifestyle.

“I have known Dr. Rick Mars for a long time and he is an excellent dentist and an extraordinary teacher. The hundreds of dentists he has mentored over the years were fortunate to have learned from one of the best there is,” said Dr Frederic Poirier, B. sc, DMD, Master Faculty of Invisalign, co-founder of the C.L.E.A.R. Institute. Poirier added, “I could not have thought of a better individual to receive the Educator of the Year Award. He a great professional and also a wonderful human being who gives back to his community and his peers.”

“I am humbled to be chosen as Invisalign’s GP Educator of the Year and to be given the distinction of Master Faculty. Invisalign has an outstanding faculty and to be chosen as the best of the best is quite an honor” said Dr. Mars.

Dr. Mars is scheduled to be taking his knowledge to teach dentists in Asia and Europe this year. As an international trainer and speaker, Dr. Mars works around the world with providers to create amazing patient experiences that support his patient’s dental health and improve their overall quality of life.

Dental Care Group Aventura is located at 2797 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180; 305.935.2797; www.dentalcaregroup.net