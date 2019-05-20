Eggwhites Catering recognized as premiere full-service catering and event company

The mission at Eggwhites Special Event Catering is simple – to bring your vision to life with creative, thoughtful planning and flawless execution. From weddings, galas and corporate events to Mitzvahs, Sunday brunch or casual cocktail parties, commitment to excellence is evident in their cuisine, service, event planning and production. Eggwhites Catering has earned a reputation as one of the top luxury catering companies in South Florida. With the highest level of personalized service, they treat every wedding and event as a unique experience designed for each of their clients and their guests.

A first-class event starts with great cuisine. Their food and beverage presentation are crafted to enhance the guests’ experience and every menu is tailored to appeal to the taste of each individual client. They can accommodate any dietary requests you might have including plant-based, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options. They can recommend fabulous food and wine pairings, and their sophisticated knowledge of mixology allows them to create special craft cocktails to get your party started.

Eggwhites suite of services can include custom menu planning, table settings and linen selections, décor and floral stylings, tents, staging, lighting, sound, and entertainment. They have extensive relationships with the best vendors in the business to ensure that your event is truly one of a kind. They are a preferred caterer at many of the most desirable wedding and event venues throughout South Florida and beyond and are happy to help you find the perfect setting for your special event.

For more information or to plan your next event, contact (305) 892-2066 or events@eggwhitescatering.com.