Emre Erkul, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, gives update to Aventura Marketing Council Board

Surely, you’ve driven by the huge “Guitar Hotel” now under construction at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. This is all part of the $1.5 billion expansion slated to open in Fall, 2019, which will ensure Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as South Florida’s most iconic entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination center. To learn more about this enormous development, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board invited Emre Erkul, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Seminole Gaming, to their recent Board Meeting. This AAA Four Diamond-rated resort currently offers 461 luxury guest rooms and suites, award-winning restaurants; exciting nightlife; a lagoon-style pool and Beach Club Bar & Grill; a Rock Spa; and premium meeting and convention space. The $1.5 billion expansion will bring 638 new guestrooms and suites to the landmark, guitar-shaped hotel; 168 rooms and suites to a new pool tower overlooking a private cabana area; three extensive water features for relaxing, sunbathing, swimming and paddle boarding; 30 new restaurants and nightlife venues; a new 41,000 sq. ft. Rock Spa; 3,000 new slot machines; 193 table games and a 46-table poker room; a state-of-the-art 6,500 seat Hard Rock Live concert arena; 21,000 sq. ft. of retail space; and 120,000 sq. ft. of premium meeting and convention space.

