By: Community News |May 6, 2019

Emre Erkul, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, gives update to Aventura Marketing Council Board

Michael Fucheck, Gulfstream Park; Charlene Welker, Mt. Sinai Medical Center; Marina Jaudenes, Northern Trust; Anthony Damato, Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales; AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association 1st; Emre Erkul, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood; Ben Launerts, Park One; Cesar Arguelles, Vi at Aventura; Aletha Player, FPL; Andy Lewis, Eisinger Brown Lewis; Aventura City Manager Ron Wasson; Christopher Ferreira, FPL

Surely, you’ve driven by the huge “Guitar Hotel” now under construction at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. This is all part of the $1.5 billion expansion slated to open in Fall, 2019, which will ensure Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as South Florida’s most iconic entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination center. To learn more about this enormous development, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board invited Emre Erkul, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Seminole Gaming, to their recent Board Meeting. This AAA Four Diamond-rated resort currently offers 461 luxury guest rooms and suites, award-winning restaurants; exciting nightlife; a lagoon-style pool and Beach Club Bar & Grill; a Rock Spa; and premium meeting and convention space. The $1.5 billion expansion will bring 638 new guestrooms and suites to the landmark, guitar-shaped hotel; 168 rooms and suites to a new pool tower overlooking a private cabana area; three extensive water features for relaxing, sunbathing, swimming and paddle boarding; 30 new restaurants and nightlife venues; a new 41,000 sq. ft. Rock Spa; 3,000 new slot machines; 193 table games and a 46-table poker room; a state-of-the-art 6,500 seat Hard Rock Live concert arena; 21,000 sq. ft. of retail space; and 120,000 sq. ft. of premium meeting and convention space.

