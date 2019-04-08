Enjoy an ARTsea Evening at Trump International Beach Resort

Trump International Beach Resort has partnered with ArtServe to launch a series of monthly events, held from 7 – 9 pm on the second Thursday of each month, now through August. Attendees can mingle while enjoying an evening of interactive art including music, dance, theatre and visual arts, while enjoying light bites and happy hour drink specials in the newly reimagined patio area of Neomi’s Bar & Restaurant.

Each event will have a special theme, ranging from Spanish Fine Arts & Culture featuring Flamenco dance, A Dali impersonator and live artist (April 11), Art Chat on how to invest in art (May 9) , Micro Theatre featuring a selection of short plays (June 13) to Bollywood Indian Night with ArtServe’s high-energy, interactive Indian dancers (July 11) and New Orleans Jazz Night with cool and contemporary jazz performances and a New Orleans menu, artists and live painter (Aug. 8).

All attendees will receive complimentary entrance, as well as valet parking. For more information, visit trumpmiami.com or call 954-462-8190.