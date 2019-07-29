Experience Miami Spice, Miami Spa Month, and a Florida Resident Offer at Acqualina Resort & Spa

Miami is synonymous with sparkling turquoise waters, sweeping sands, and stunning sunrises, but how often have you explored your own backyard? This summer, Acqualina Resort invites you to rediscover the beauty of the sunshine state with its Florida Resident offer. Allow the warm waters, balmy breezes, and sparkling sea to set the tone for an enchanting beach escape as you sip signature cocktails in this serene seaside setting. The Florida Resident offer includes 15% off best available rates based on a two-night minimum stay, daily valet parking, a welcome amenity, and complimentary WiFi. This offer is available through September 30, 2019 (certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply). For reservations, please call (888) 686.9482 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

August 1 marks the return of the highly anticipated Miami Spice and both AQ Chop House by Il Mulino and Il Mulino New York are delighted to participate with three-course prix fixe menus. AQ Chop House is participating for dinner featuring a menu with such delicious offerings as Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Seafood Salad and fried Calamari and entrees of Pan Seared Halibut, Kobe Beef Sliders and Grilled Chop Steak. The prix fixe dinner menu will be available Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 5:30pm to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm to 11pm for $39 plus tax and gratuity.

Il Mulino is participating for lunch and dinner featuring menus of delectable Italian fare including the divine Rigatoni alla Siciliana, Piccata di Pollo al Limone, and Scaloppine al Marsala at lunch and the irresistible Scampi all Francese, Filet Mignon, and Ricotta Meatballs at dinner – just to name a few items. This is truly a dining experience not to be missed. The lunch menu will be available at Il Mulino Monday through Saturday, from Noon to 2:30pm for $23 plus tax and gratuity. The prix fixe dinner menu will be available Monday through Friday and Sunday from 5:30pm to 11:00pm for $39 plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, please call 305.466.9191. This offer is available August 1 – September 30, 2019.

Don’t miss out on Spa Month at Acqualina Spa by ESPA! Taking place now through August 31, 2019, this luxurious Five Star Spa is offering two specialty Spa Month offers including a 50-Minute Summer Firming Facial and a 50-Minute Soothing Swedish Massage from $109-$139 (20% service charge not included). To book Acqualina’s Spa Month specials, please call (877) 574-7928.