Express Employment Pros presents “Bridge to a Job” certificate to Emily Munoz

Michael Huffaker, owner of Express Employment Pros Miami-Dade North, recently presented a “Bridge to a Job” certificate and a gift card to Emily Munoz, whom he placed as a receptionist in the Aventura office of Ronald L. Book. “We give these certificates to our clients who have successfully completed their ‘trial’ period at the employer’s office and have transitioned to full-time work at the site. We’re very proud to have placed Emily Munoz with Mr. Book’s law office and delighted that she has become an integral part of their team.”

“I’m very honored to be working with the distinguished attorney, Mr. Ron Book, and his entire office. Thanks to Mr. Huffaker who worked diligently to find the perfect job for me, I have learned so much. I’ve also had the opportunity to also meet Sen. Lauren Book through her amazing charity, Lauren’s Kids Foundation,” said Emily.

