Fall Trips & Tours

The City of Aventura has released the upcoming schedule for their Trips & Tours program. Participants accompany a group of active adults on a day trip to local attractions. The upcoming Trips & Tour schedule includes trips to: Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables for a presentation of Havana Music Hall on Wednesday, November 14th and Fairchild Tropical Gardens in Coral Gables for lunch and a tram tour of the beautiful 83 acre garden on Friday, December 14th. Tours typically include round-trip fare aboard a comfortable coach bus, entrance and/or show fees, and the services of a seasoned tour leader.

Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS), and both residents and non-residents may register at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; and Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street. New registrations are accepted in person only.

Halloween Movie Night

All ghosts, goblins, witches, fairies, action heroes, monsters, and more are invited to celebrate Halloween Movie Night at Founders Park on Saturday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The fun night includes a disc jockey with interactive games, inflatables, activity stations, arts and crafts, a trick or treat trail, food trucks, costumes, and a movie. Once the sun sets, settle in the park for the family friendly movie, “Hotel Transylvania 3”. The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. with festival type seating, so bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the evening. Food trucks will be on the premises throughout the entire event serving refreshments, plenty of great food and Halloween treats. Please be advised that alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted.

Parking will be available at the City of Aventura Government Center parking garage located at 19200 W Country Club Drive as well as at the Harbour Centre located on the corner of NE 188 Street and NE 29 Avenue. Complimentary shuttle service will run to and from the Harbour Centre and Founders Park from 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Winter Tennis Camp

Registration for Aventura’s Winter Tennis Camp can be completed online on the City’s website or in person at the Community Recreation Center, Founders Park or Waterways Park. Tennis Camp offers children ages 8-16 of all skill levels a fun, high-quality instruction where players may improve tennis skills, make new friends, and challenge themselves while having a great time on the court.

Camp will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, December 24th through Friday, January 4th at Founders Park. Camp will not be held on Tuesday, December 25th and on Tuesday, January 1st.

The program rates are as follows: Full Day- $380 per week for residents and $456 per week for non-residents; Half Day- $220 per week for residents and $264 per week for non-residents

Campers are required to bring their own racquet, lunch, water bottle, and snacks.

Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, or at Community Recreation Centers, Founders Park, and Waterways Park.

