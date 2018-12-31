Families Celebrate Holidays and Santa’s Arrival at Town Center Aventura

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida families recently celebrated the holiday season at a fun-filled Town Center Aventura event. Despite the day’s earlier rainfall, the skies cleared just in time for Santa Claus to make his grand arrival and ask children for their holiday wishes while posing with families – and pets – for pictures.

Kids participated in a variety of activities and received fun favors, including caricatures and balloon animals. Shoppers enjoyed complimentary mini-cupcakes, courtesy of Misha’s Cupcakes, as they listened to the extraordinary voices of the Young Stars Showcase performers singing holiday classics. Laughter ensued when audience contestants competed in the Holiday Carol Battles, singing seasonal favorites in a variety of languages. Winners of the Holiday Carol Battle received gift cards to Town Center’s popular restaurants, including MidiCi Aventura, Buffalo Wild Wings and Bonefish Grill.

DJ/emcee Ran OZ of CooLam Productions ultimately led guests to the dance area, where they moved along to holiday favorites and popular hits. The highlight of the evening was when Santa joined a conga line around the Town Center Gazebo – the perfect closing to a perfect night.

Town Center Aventura is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit TownCenterAventura.com