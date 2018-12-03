“Feelin’ Good: A Salute to Michael Buble” features Rome Saladino and Geniene Shelley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Geniene Shelley, newly-married to Aventura Comm. Bob Shelley, surely has a song in her heart and is more than ‘feeling good’! After a beautiful, intimate wedding, she announced that she will be appearing with multi-talented singer/dancer/actor/choreographer Rome Saladino at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Thursday, Dec. 20th. Saladino will sing the songs that made the popular singer-songwriter a world-renowned phenomenon. He will be accompanied by a seventeen-piece band, talented dancers, and special guest star Cantor Geniene Shelley. On Sun. Dec. 23rd, Saladino and Shelley will be showcased at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts (The show was a sell-out when it played at the Boca Black Box in April.)

Asked why he tributes Michael Bublé,” Saladino said, “Because he truly brings all generations together. Other artists do amazing jobs in their individual styles and genres, but he brought back the music of the last 100 years and made it cool again!”

Inspired by Bublé’s jazzy Big Band style, Saladino will perform the hits that placed the Canadian superstar on the charts –“Haven’t Met You Yet”, “Everything”, and “Home”, and will channel ‘Frank, Dean, Ray, and Ella’ with classics such as “Feeling Good”, “Come Fly With Me”, “Cry Me a River”, and “Sway. The evening will also include covers of The Beatles, The Eagles, Otis Redding and Queen. The show will also feature some of Bublé’s beloved renditions of everyone’s favorite holiday classics.

For tickets: 877-311-7469 or https://www.aventuracenter.org/events/detail/feelingood-a-tribute-to-michael-buble. Tickets are $42 – $50

For more information about Rome Saladino and/or Feelin’ Good – A Tribute to Michael Bublé please contact Carol Kassie at Carol@CarolKassie.com / 561-445-9244.