A veterinary housecall is a convenient experience all pet parents should have access to. That’s why a group of pet-loving healthcare professionals started FetchMyVet, the in-home veterinary service. All across South Florida, pet parents can rest easy knowing FetchMyVet will deliver expert, stress-free veterinary care to their pet. FetchMyVet is for pet parents who want to avoid the hassle associated with traditional vet visits, especially with multiple pets. Today FetchMyVet is the number one choice for pet parents living throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

FetchMyVet offers a variety of personalized services from the comfort of your home. Some of these services include comprehensive exams, vaccinations, dental care, euthanasia, and so much more! With FetchMyVet, booking an appointment is simple and easy. Visit FetchMyVet.com, choose a veterinarian and service package, select a time that fits your schedule, and sit back and relax while FetchMyVet’s professional veterinary teams ensure your pet receives the best possible healthcare all within the comfort of your home.

“With our 45-minute appointments, our clients spend quality, one-on-one time with our veterinarians as they perform better, more thorough exams,” says Dr. Yolanda Ochoa, FetchMyVet’s Managing Veterinarian.

For pet parents worried about price, rest easy knowing FetchMyVet has a selection of affordable monthly subscription plans to ensure every pet gets their essential care. FetchMyVet also helps pet parents save big with their occasional bundles and limited time offers.

To learn more, visit FetchMyVet.com or call 833-338-2469