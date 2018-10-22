First Annual Exotics on Las Olas set to take place Nov. 11

Calling all South Florida auto enthusiasts to rev their engines and save the date for the first annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL)—Broward County’s first-ever event showcase of some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted automobiles from around the world taking place Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 11am to 2pm, featuring a highly-select, carefully-curated collection of vehicles on stunning display along Fort Lauderdale’s renowned Las Olas Boulevard.

The event is being produced in coordination with the inaugural Florida Exotic Car Weekend and is being presented in partnership by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) and the Las Olas Association. In honor of it being held on Veterans Day, a portion of all proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a non-profit group whose mission is to provide support, programming, and emergency financial support to qualified disabled post 9/11 veterans.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Las Olas Boulevard on this first-ever event, bringing together the finest luxury cars and automobile enthusiasts on the area’s upscale thoroughfare. This event further elevates the destination’s growing reputation for luxury experiences and offerings,” said Stacy Ritter, president of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Auto enthusiasts locally, nationally and from across the globe will convene along famed Las Olas Boulevard and delight in the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the rarest exotics and customs on the market and be able to interact with the companies and individuals that have created the awe-inspired automotive-works-of-art on display—leading innovators in the field who are pushing auto craftsmanship to the next level and highest echelon of showmanship and performance.

“This event couldn’t have come up at a better time for us” said Las Olas Association President Luke Moorman. “Fort Lauderdale and Las Olas is experiencing a significant boom of development and growth and we are looking to expand our brand of luxury lifestyle experiences for residents and visitors from around the country.”

Current EOL event partners include Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Holman Lauderdale Imports Rolls-Royce, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, duPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, ICON Aircraft, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, and Haute Living. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, and Pagani.

The first annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) is free to attend and open to the public with the automotive showcase spanning from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Avenue on Las Olas Boulevard in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. A variety of participation and sponsorship opportunities are available for the inaugural affair, and further information including VIP attendee and sponsor package pricing and a complete lineup of the various Florida Exotic Car Weekend events to be released in the coming weeks. For registration, display, and sponsorship inquiries and opportunities visit exoticsonlasolas.com or email exoticsonlas@gmail.com. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook and Instagram for event updates and announcements.