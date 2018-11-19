Five Memorial Healthcare System Hospitals receive an “A” for patient safety from Leapfrog Group

Five Memorial Healthcare System hospitals were awarded an “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the highest grade given by The Leapfrog Group for commitment to keeping patients safe and for meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. These Memorial hospitals have earned this top grade for the past three rating periods.

“For the patients we serve, these grades demonstrate our commitment to making patient safety a priority at every level throughout our healthcare system,” said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Healthcare System. “It also shows the dedication and focus that our healthcare team – from physicians to staff – has in providing the highest level of quality care and service to everyone we have the privilege to care for and support throughout his or her journey of healing and recovering.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit healthcare ratings organization that is committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The organization assigns letter grades ranging from A-F to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

“Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grades recognize hospitals like Memorial Healthcare System that focus on advancing patient safety.

This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an A Hospital Safety Grade deserve to be recognized for their efforts in preventing medical harm and errors.”

Memorial Healthcare System hospitals received A’s across all five adult hospitals after a longstanding system-wide commitment to make Memorial the safest health provider in the nation. For the last three rating periods, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West have earned an “A.” Memorial Hospital Miramar has earned A’s consecutively for all rating periods since 2015.

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. To see each Memorial Healthcare System hospital’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.