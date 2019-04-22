Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis speaks at House of Protection charity gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To celebrate 15 years of serving children, teens and families, House of Protection, a non-denominational charity, will be hosting their inaugural Gala on Friday, May 3rd at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club featuring Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, as the keynote speaker.

Gala guests will include members of the Judiciary, attorneys, elected officials, religious leaders and local business leaders. Sponsorships are still available and individual tickets are $150.

Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce member Phil Fender of Transformation Media , Board Member of the House of Protection, said “House of Protection has positively impacted thousands of lives over the years, resulting in marriages repaired and restored; reformation of children’s behavioral and emotional health; recovery from human trafficking, addiction, anxiety and depression and more healthy life decisions made through Biblical counseling. We need your help to solve the plight of hurting families.”