Franzie Marcelin – Florida Medical Center

Franzie Marcelin is a nurse case manager at Florida Medical Center. She has been at Florida Medical Center since 2014. Franzie facilitates patients along the continuum of care so they can have a safe discharge. She works closely with the operational team as well as the physicians and nursing staff. Franzie went to school at Florida International University. She majored in nursing. In her spare time, she loves being a mom to her eight and ten year old children.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here