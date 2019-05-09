Celebrate Chen Senior Medical Center’s Grand Opening on May 14, 10am-2pm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A free public Grand Opening celebration will take place at Chen Senior Medical Center Tuesday, May 14, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m, 2801 NE 213th Street, Aventura, Florida. Food, games, music, tours and opportunities to meet the doctors will be provided. Seniors and their caregivers can RSVP to 786-625-7710.

Recently, Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Dr. Linda Marks, City Commissioner, led a ribbon cutting at Chen Senior Medical Center’s new location. The center recently relocated to this brand- new medical office space where primary care physicians and their care team help seniors enjoy healthier days.

Chen Senior Medical Center is part of ChenMed, a physician-led, privately-owned organization that operates more than 50 primary care centers for seniors in seven states. There are 12 Chen Senior Medical Centers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. ChenMed centers elsewhere in Florida and in other states operate as Dedicated Senior Medical Centers and JenCare Senior Medical Centers.

For more information, visit ChenMed.com.