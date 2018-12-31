Friendly wagers on basketball…. sure-fire win at Frankey’s Sports Bar networker

Ben Launerts, Region VP of Park One, and Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) Sports Committee, recently invited AMC members to a fun evening of great networking, delicious lite bites and some friendly wagering on the five NBA games playing that night on the TVs at Frankey’s Sports Bar in The Village at Gulfstream Park. “Frankey’s was the perfect site for our networker, and it was a great pleasure working with Wayne Ottenwalder, General Manager, and his team.

Sports is always a great way to bring people together and there were a lot of laughs and smiles throughout the evening—so we know it worked!” said Launerts.

Each member received a ballot to vote for whom they thought would be the first-quarter winners of the five NBA games, with each correct answer winning a draft beer compliments of Ottenwalder. And if someone guessed the first-quarter winners of all five games, they would win a $50 gift certificate to Frankey’s, compliments of Park One. Although no one correctly guessed all five winners, Launerts decided to give a $50 gift certificate as a door prize, and Beth Herdegen of SEDCO, was the happy winner.

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com or 305.932.5334; Frankey’s http://www.frankeysbar.com , 900 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009