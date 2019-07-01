Friends of Miami Animals Foundation, Inc. grants $17,000

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has joined forces with Friends of Miami Animals Foundation, Inc. (FoMA) again to spay and neuter more pets across Miami-Dade! Thanks to a $17,000 grant from the foundation, the Humane Society will be able to perform 300 spay or neuter surgeries for large breed dogs (40 pounds and up) and puppies from four to eleven months old. The services will be free for anyone currently receiving government assistance. The grant will also assist the organization in spaying and neutering community cats. This very generous assistance will help low-income pet owners in need of the services while helping our community reduce the number of homeless pets roaming the streets.

“The most common animals you will see in shelters around our community are large breed dogs. They unfortunately have a harder time finding their forever families than their smaller furry friends,” says Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “By helping more people spay and neuter their large dogs and puppies, we will be able to help reduce pet homelessness and the number of large dogs entering our shelters. We are very grateful to have received this worthwhile grant from FoMA as we work together to help the people and animals in our community!”

To take advantage of the free spay/neuter services offered thanks to the grant, contact the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s Gardnar Mulloy Pet Rescue Clinic by calling 305-749-1827. You can also make an appointment online by visiting www.humanesocietymiami.org. The Gardnar Mulloy Pet Rescue Clinic is located in North Miami Beach at 16101 West Dixie Highway.