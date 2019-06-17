Genuine Pizza holds pizza class and dinner

Michael Schwartz celebrated the release of his new pizza cookbook at his restaurant where everyone’s favorite food is the star.
Konny Nakamura and Carlos Penalosa joined the chef-author for a pizza class and dinner as Genuine Pizza: Better Pizza at Home takes over its namesake Aventura Mall pizzeria for the night. They received hands-on instruction with the Chef as they learned how to make and stretch their own individual pizza dough with the pizza matrix as their guide to winning flavor combinations for a perfectly balanced pie.
Future pizza-making parties are in the works, with each ticket at $69 including a signed copy to take home. From start to finish the event is a big pizza party which includes dinner with communal seating, assorted passed snacks with a welcome cocktail, your own pizza, as well as salads, entrées and desserts to share taken from the pages of Chef’s new book.
For more information, call Genuine Pizza at 786.472.9170
